Char Dham Yatra Will Start From 22nd April, Online Registration To Begin From 21st February

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Char Dham Yatra will start from 22 April. Online registration for this yatra will start from February 21 and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will hold a meeting. Know in detail in this report when the doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath will open.