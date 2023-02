videoDetails

Chetan Sharma resigns from the post of chief selector

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Chetan Sharma resigns: During the sting operation GameOver of Zee News, the chief selector of the Indian team had made many big revelations. He had said that some players who are fit only up to 80 percent take injections to make a place in the team. In the sting operation, Chetan Sharma claimed that these injections do not even get caught in the doping test.