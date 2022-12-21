हिन्दी
Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader give a speech wearing a helmet?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 21, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
In Chhattisgarh's Durg (Durg Chhattisgarh), the BJP leader (BJP MLA) reached the stage wearing a cricketer's helmet for fear of attack. He gave a speech wearing a helmet.
