Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader give a speech wearing a helmet?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
In Chhattisgarh's Durg (Durg Chhattisgarh), the BJP leader (BJP MLA) reached the stage wearing a cricketer's helmet for fear of attack. He gave a speech wearing a helmet.

