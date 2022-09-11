China India Relation: Indian Army's 'guards' on the border, see Khalid Hussain's Ground Report

One of the major reasons for the change in China's tone is India's independent foreign policy. China knows that India cannot be suppressed, but if it has made India an enemy, then India can go with America. Apart from this, a major reason for China's withdrawal is the third coronation of Xi Jinping.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

