NewsVideos

China India Relation: The 'stubborn' China has bowed down on the LAC, will it take away the tension in the relationship?

One of the major reasons for the change in China's tone is India's independent foreign policy. China knows that India cannot be suppressed, but if it has made India an enemy, then India can go with America. Apart from this, a major reason for China's withdrawal is the third coronation of Xi Jinping

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
One of the major reasons for the change in China's tone is India's independent foreign policy. China knows that India cannot be suppressed, but if it has made India an enemy, then India can go with America. Apart from this, a major reason for China's withdrawal is the third coronation of Xi Jinping

All Videos

After ordering a CBI inquiry into the DTC bus purchase case, the AAP government made allegations against LG, said this
6:15
After ordering a CBI inquiry into the DTC bus purchase case, the AAP government made allegations against LG, said this
Neeraj Chopra to miss 36th edition of National Games
Neeraj Chopra to miss 36th edition of National Games
Ram Mandir: 40 percent work of Ram temple in Ayodhya completed, will be able to visit Ramlala on this date
9:8
Ram Mandir: 40 percent work of Ram temple in Ayodhya completed, will be able to visit Ramlala on this date
Superfast 11: PK's attack on Nitish Kumar
5:16
Superfast 11: PK's attack on Nitish Kumar
LG's strict action on corruption in the purchase of 1,000 low floor buses in Delhi, orders for CBI investigation
3:39
LG's strict action on corruption in the purchase of 1,000 low floor buses in Delhi, orders for CBI investigation

Trending Videos

6:15
After ordering a CBI inquiry into the DTC bus purchase case, the AAP government made allegations against LG, said this
Neeraj Chopra to miss 36th edition of National Games
9:8
Ram Mandir: 40 percent work of Ram temple in Ayodhya completed, will be able to visit Ramlala on this date
5:16
Superfast 11: PK's attack on Nitish Kumar
3:39
LG's strict action on corruption in the purchase of 1,000 low floor buses in Delhi, orders for CBI investigation
Deshhit,India China,india china standoff,India China news,India China disengagement,gogra hot springs india china,india china latest news,India China talks,India China border,india china border news,india china lac news,India China relations,India China Border Fight,gogra hot springs,india china clash,India vs China,China,gogra hot springs ladakh,India China war,india china disengagement news,india china border dispute,India China LAC standoff,India,