China Vs America: There will be war in China America?

China has once again warned America about Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that China would be forced to take tough measures if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

