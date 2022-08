China's foreign ministry announces sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

China's foreign ministry has announced sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after her visit to Taiwan sparked outrage and military force from Beijing. The ministry said Pelosi was "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs and undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

