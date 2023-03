videoDetails

Chinese Embassy's Ambassador Ma Jia makes big statement on India-China border dispute

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

China's big statement has come to the fore on the India-China border dispute. Ambassador Ma Jia, in-charge of the Chinese Embassy, ​​said, 'The India-China border dispute is very complex but neither country wants a confrontation. Nobody wants war'. Know the full statement in this report.