Clashes break outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai

Clashes broke out outside AIADMK headquarters in Chennai. Party workers are fighting among themselves, posters & banners have been burnt outside headquarters.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

