CM Gehlot sent 2 ministers to Udaipur, the international connection of the attackers will be investigated

An alert has been sounded in the Udaipur where a tailor was hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma. The administration has imposed curfew in 7 police station areas as a precautionary measure. Also, the government has constituted SIT for investigation. At the same time, NIA and IB will also see a larger conspiracy in this matter.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

An alert has been sounded in the Udaipur where a tailor was hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma. The administration has imposed curfew in 7 police station areas as a precautionary measure. Also, the government has constituted SIT for investigation. At the same time, NIA and IB will also see a larger conspiracy in this matter.