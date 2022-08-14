NewsVideos

CM Kejriwal made this appeal in Har Haath Tiranga program

In the Har Haath Tiranga program organized in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence. Events are being held all over the country. Ambedkar fought for the poor all his life. Inspired by Bhagat Singh.

|Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
In the Har Haath Tiranga program organized in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence. Events are being held all over the country. Ambedkar fought for the poor all his life. Inspired by Bhagat Singh.

