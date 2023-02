videoDetails

CM Kejriwal's tweet on the arrest of Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI today in connection with the liquor scam. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement has come that Manish is innocent and this will strengthen our struggle.