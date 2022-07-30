CM Shinde's reaction to Governor Koshyari's statement
Politics continues in Maharashtra on the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reacted to the Governor's statement. He has said that I do not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks regarding Mumbai.
Politics continues in Maharashtra on the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reacted to the Governor's statement. He has said that I do not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks regarding Mumbai.