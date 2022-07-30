NewsVideos

CM Shinde's reaction to Governor Koshyari's statement

Politics continues in Maharashtra on the statement of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also reacted to the Governor's statement. He has said that I do not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks regarding Mumbai.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
