CM Yogi visited the flood affected areas of Kashi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited the flood affected areas of Kashi. During this, many administrative officers were also present with him.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

