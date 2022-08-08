CM Yogi's strict instructions to officials in Shrikant Tyagi case

Continuous action is going on in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Noida. Now CM Yogi is also looking strict on this matter. He has sought a report from the officials and said that strict action should be taken against the accused.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

