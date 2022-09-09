Congress begins third day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Today is the third day of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This journey started from Kanyakumari. Many big leaders including Rahul Gandhi are part of this padyatra. During this visit, Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

