Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says Adani Group government's favorite business group

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that there is a need for a thorough investigation in the Adan-Hindenburg case. The Congress leader said that Adani Group is not an ordinary group. It is identified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was the Chief Minister.