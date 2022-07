Congress MLA arrested in Jharkhand cash scam

All three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand cash scandal have been arrested. Along with this, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also suspended 3 MLAs of Jharkhand from the party.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

All three Congress MLAs of Jharkhand cash scandal have been arrested. Along with this, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also suspended 3 MLAs of Jharkhand from the party.