Congress MP Santokh Singh died due to Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chowdhary has passed away. Santokh Singh suffered a heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, after which he was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead.