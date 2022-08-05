NewsVideos

Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police

Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
