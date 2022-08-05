Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police
Congress is protesting nationwide against inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government by holding a press conference. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been taken into custody, while Congress MPs moving towards Rashtrapati Bhavan have been stopped by the police.
