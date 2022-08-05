Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur

Congress has announced a protest against inflation and unemployment across the country. Special preparations are being made in this regard at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Congress workers from different corners of the country are reaching here. Anurag Thakur has hit back at the Congress saying that the truth will not change by coming out on the streets.

Aug 05, 2022

