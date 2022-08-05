Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot

Congress has announced to protest against inflation and unemployment across the country. Special preparations are being made in this regard at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Congress workers from different corners of the country are reaching here. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has also attacked the central government in this matter.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

