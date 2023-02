videoDetails

Congress Plenary Session: Today is the second day of the Congress Convention

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Congress Plenary Session 2023: The 85th Congress session has started in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Today is the second day of the convention. This conference of Congress is considered very important politically.