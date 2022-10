Congress President: Results for the post of Congress President will come by noon

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Counting of votes is underway for the post of Congress President. In no time it will be decided who will be the next president of Congress. Earlier, Shashi Tharoor's counting agent Salman Soz has made a big allegation. The Tharoor faction has complained of bogus voting in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab.