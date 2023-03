videoDetails

Congress protests against BJP in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Prashant Nadal, son of BJP MP, was arrested yesterday in Bengaluru, this action happened while taking bribe of 40 lakhs. During the search of Prashant's house, 6 crore rupees cash was found from the house. Congress is protesting in Bengaluru on this issue today.