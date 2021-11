Congress taught wrong history regarding freedom struggle- Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday started the Kranti Surya Jannayak Tantya Mama Gaurav Yatra from Baroda Ahir in Khandwa district, the birthplace of Jannayak Tantya Bhil. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister also attacked Congress fiercely. He said that the wrong history of freedom struggle was taught under Congress's rule.