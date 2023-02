videoDetails

Congress to protest against Adani Group Case across the country on February 6

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Congress seems to be attacking the government regarding Hindenburg's report regarding the declining share of Adani Group. Today, the Congress will once again attack the Government of India in Parliament regarding the Adani case. Along with this, tell that on February 6, the Congress party will protest across the country on the Adani case. Watch 100 big stories of the day in this report.