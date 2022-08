Court gives 1-day custody of ISIS terrorist accused arrested from Batla House

Suspect Mohsin Ahmed, arrested from Batla House, has been sent to NIA custody for 1 day by Patiala Court.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

