Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 4-day police custody

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been sent to 4-day custody by the court. Police claimed that Amanatullah's aide Hamid has confessed that the pistol and Rs 12 lakh cash recovered from his house belonged to Amanatullah.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

