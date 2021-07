COVID-19 third wave: PM Modi expresses concern over the growing crowd in hill stations, IMA warned!

35,425 tourists arrived on the outskirts of Nainital, while another 32,000 traveled to Mussoorie last weekend amid declining COVID-19 infections. The state authorities allowed 32,900 tourists to enter Nainital, while 20,000 tourists entered Mussoorie. After which PM Modi has expressed concern over this, and IMA has also given a warning.