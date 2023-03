videoDetails

Crime News: Police recover Ganja worth 47 Lakh from Mirzapaur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Police has taken major action in Mirzapur. During the action, police have recovered ganja worth about 47 lakhs. Police has also arrested 2 smugglers along with 180 kg of ganja.