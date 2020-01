Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defends Citizenship Amendment Act in a mega rally

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CA) and NRC. Rajnath said, ''We promised that we will bring CAA. We have fulfilled our promise. We did nothing wrong. We didn't do any injustice to anyone. The law was brought in the best interest of the country. Despite our sincere efforts, the law is being seen from the point of view of Hindus and Muslims. I want to say that those who have problems with the law, they can come to us.''