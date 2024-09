videoDetails

Watch Video of Shanti March amid Sanjauli Mosque Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

Amidst the controversy regarding Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, the local people have taken a new initiative. Different organizations took out marches. In this, an appeal has been made to maintain peace among all the communities.