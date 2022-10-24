NewsVideos

Defense Special: Know all about the Pinaka Rocket system

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
In this video, watch all you need to know about India's Pinaka rocket launcher that India will export to Armenia.

Diwali 2022: इन 4 राशि वालों की शत्रुओं पर होगी जीत, मिलेगा फायदा; जानिए कैसा रहेगा अगला हफ्ता
0:53
Diwali 2022: इन 4 राशि वालों की शत्रुओं पर होगी जीत, मिलेगा फायदा; जानिए कैसा रहेगा अगला हफ्ता
Hardik-Virat took the game all the way but R. Ashwin’s cool was the match-winner
Hardik-Virat took the game all the way but R. Ashwin’s cool was the match-winner
PM Modi Diwali: Listen to the soldiers meeting Prime Minister Modi
10:52
PM Modi Diwali: Listen to the soldiers meeting Prime Minister Modi
PM Modi Diwali: PM's challenge from Shauryabhoomi
20:53
PM Modi Diwali: PM's challenge from Shauryabhoomi
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
3:15
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi

