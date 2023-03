videoDetails

Delhi Budget: MHA bans Delhi government's budget, action taken on excessive expenditure on advertisement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has put a hold on the Delhi government's budget to be presented today (March 21). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called it an insult to the people of Delhi.