NewsVideos

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities. CM Kejriwal has claimed that an atmosphere is being created in the country against providing facilities to the public for free. CM Kejriwal said that an atmosphere is being created against free education in this country. Such an environment is being created as if giving free electricity and water to common people is a crime.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities. CM Kejriwal has claimed that an atmosphere is being created in the country against providing facilities to the public for free. CM Kejriwal said that an atmosphere is being created against free education in this country. Such an environment is being created as if giving free electricity and water to common people is a crime.

All Videos

CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
0:55
CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
4:56
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case
3:13
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi has got a setback from the court
7:2
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi has got a setback from the court
Badhir News: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in judicial custody till August 22
6:16
Badhir News: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in judicial custody till August 22

Trending Videos

0:55
CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton
4:56
People elated to see the demolition of illegal construction of sri kant tyagi by bulldozer
3:13
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Six policemen have been suspended in the Shrikant Tyagi case
7:2
Shrikant Tyagi Case: Shrikant Tyagi has got a setback from the court
6:16
Badhir News: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in judicial custody till August 22
Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest news,Arvind kejriwal press conference,Arvind kejriwal live,Arvind kejriwal press conference today,arvind kejriwal latest press conference,Arvind Kejriwal News,Arvind kejriwal latest,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal pc,CM Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal latest speech,arvind kejriwal latest news today,arvind kejriwal road show,arvind kejriwal (politician),arvind kejriwal pc today,