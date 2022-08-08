Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities. CM Kejriwal has claimed that an atmosphere is being created in the country against providing facilities to the public for free. CM Kejriwal said that an atmosphere is being created against free education in this country. Such an environment is being created as if giving free electricity and water to common people is a crime.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given a big statement about providing free facilities. CM Kejriwal has claimed that an atmosphere is being created in the country against providing facilities to the public for free. CM Kejriwal said that an atmosphere is being created against free education in this country. Such an environment is being created as if giving free electricity and water to common people is a crime.