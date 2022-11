Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's press conference: 'Farmers are not responsible for stubble' - Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking at today's press conference, compared the rising pollution level in Delhi with that of many cities. Also said that the farmer is not responsible for the stubble and politics should not be done on pollution. During this, he also targeted BJP. In this press conference, Bhagwant Mann also targeted BJP. Watch this press conference