Delhi court reserves order on Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in money laundering case

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court today in the money laundering case. Hearing on Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail is going on in the court today. The actress has also accused the ED of harassing her. Watch this video.