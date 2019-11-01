close

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave

In this segment of Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia speaks on the issue of high level of air pollution in Delhi. The country's largest news network, Zee News, has organised India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday with an aim to focus on issues like nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Top leaders who will participate in the Zee News Conclave as speakers include – Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, D

Nov 01, 2019, 16:56 PM IST

