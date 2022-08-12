Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's big allegation on Center

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has targeted the Center through a press conference. He said that two types of models are running in the country. He said, on the one hand, the tax money of the public is being spent on waiving off the loans of millions and crores of friends and on the other hand the tax money of the public is being spent on the welfare of crores of people.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has targeted the Center through a press conference. He said that two types of models are running in the country. He said, on the one hand, the tax money of the public is being spent on waiving off the loans of millions and crores of friends and on the other hand the tax money of the public is being spent on the welfare of crores of people.