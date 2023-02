videoDetails

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia appeals to CBI, seeks for some time

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Manish Sisodia appealed to CBI, he said that I have talked to CBI officials that you call me after February, I am ready to cooperate fully. It is an important time for the budget session, so it is very important for me to be present there.