videoDetails

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia Retaliates On BJP's Allegations,says, 'They Wants Me To Get Arrested'

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

CBI had issued a notice to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning yesterday in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case. Manish Sisodia has sought some time for this. Sisodia said that he is busy preparing for the budget. BJP launched a scathing attack over the issue. Deputy CM retaliated on BJP's allegations, and said, 'BJP wants me to get arrested'.