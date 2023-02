videoDetails

Delhi Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia comments on CBI's summon,says,'Will Seek Time from CBI'

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

CBI had sent a notice for questioning to Deputy DM Manish Sisodia in Delhi's liquor policy scam case. Commenting on this, Sisodia said that 'I am busy preparing for the budget, will seek time from CBI'.