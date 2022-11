Delhi Jama Masjid: Controversy over the new decree of Delhi's Jama Masjid

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Single entry of women has been banned in Jama Masjid. Let us tell you that a notice board has been put on all the three entry gates of Jama Masjid, in which it is written, 'It is forbidden for girls or girls to enter Jama Masjid alone'.