Delhi Jama Masjid: Solitary entry ban for women in Jama Masjid

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

The PRO of Jama Masjid said that women have not been banned. The only girls who come here, who give time to the boys. Wrong actions happen after coming here, videos are made. The ban has been imposed just to stop that thing.