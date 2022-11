Delhi Liquor Policy: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia hits back at AAP, 'Kejriwal ji, those involved in corruption will not be spared'

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha accused BJP of defaming AAP after ED and CBI charge sheet came in the Delhi liquor scam policy case. BJP's Gaurav Bhatia hit back at this statement and said, 'Kejriwal ji, those involved in corruption will not be spared'.