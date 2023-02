videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Know What Happen Today at Outside Manish Sisodia's House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Manish Sisodia will appear in the CBI office today at 11 am. Manish Sisodia has moved out of his house. CBI will interrogate Manish Sisodia in the matter of liquor policy. Manish Sisodia tweeted, 'I am going to CBI again today, I will cooperate fully in all the investigation.