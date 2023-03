videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Sisodia to remain in CBI custody till March 21

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Former Deputy CM of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's difficulties do not seem to be reducing. In this case, the hearing on the bail plea has been postponed till March 21.