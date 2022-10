Delhi News: A case like Nirbhaya came to the fore in Ghaziabad

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

A Nirbhaya-like case has came into light in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the girl was gang-raped and tortured in Ghaziabad. The woman was found in a very serious condition, with an iron rod still inside her.