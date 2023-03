videoDetails

Delhi Police team at Rahul Gandhi's house, Congress leaders accuse the government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Delhi Police has reached the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Along with this, many officers of Delhi Police are also present. Delhi Police team has reached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's house today to inquire about his statement on sexual exploitation of women. The police had given a notice to Rahul Gandhi on this matter.